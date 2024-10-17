Independence Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Independence Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 28.9% of Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Barings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,588,000 after buying an additional 316,031 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after acquiring an additional 627,993 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 112,080 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

