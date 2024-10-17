Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Trading 5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.87 and last traded at $63.86. Approximately 99,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 275,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 102.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 29.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

