Insider Buying: BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 29,795 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.81 per share, with a total value of 471,058.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,750,913 shares in the company, valued at 328,071,934.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,281 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.87 per share, for a total transaction of 242,509.47.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,012 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.84 per share, with a total value of 126,910.08.

On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,633 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.89 per share, with a total value of 25,948.37.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 300 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.73 per share, with a total value of 4,719.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,006 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.98 per share, with a total value of 32,055.88.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,455 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 16.14 per share, with a total value of 249,443.70.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,148 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 432,467.64.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

BMEZ traded down 0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,064. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.49. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,761,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,063,000 after acquiring an additional 831,025 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 33.2% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

