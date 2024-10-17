Insider Buying: Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Buys 29,401 Shares of Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Neil Cathie purchased 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,339.64 ($24,389.02).

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Coventry Group alerts:

Coventry Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Coventry Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. Coventry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Coventry Group Company Profile

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coventry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coventry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.