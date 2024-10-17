Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

GOOGL opened at $165.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. NatWest Group plc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 24.4% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 93,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 43.1% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

