Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells 1,324 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,324 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $10,803.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,324 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $11,161.32.

On Thursday, August 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,328 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $8,724.96.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.65. 227,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. Health Catalyst's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 386.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 45,115 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,157,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 65,462 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,848,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 212,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

