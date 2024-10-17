Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 4,523 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $589,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,927,655.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $645,483.52.

On Thursday, August 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $663,874.53.

On Monday, July 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $419,712.68.

On Monday, July 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,638 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $277,412.08.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of Natera stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.35. 734,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,279. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Natera by 32.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

