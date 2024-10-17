Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Update

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

INTR opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $283.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 496.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 57,870 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Stories

