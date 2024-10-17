Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $166.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $146.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day moving average of $123.90. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $154.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,289 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,365,000 after acquiring an additional 481,826 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,920,000 after acquiring an additional 264,543 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $18,335,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 98.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,660,000 after purchasing an additional 131,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

