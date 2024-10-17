Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

