Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Position Increased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,344 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 351,273 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.45. 12,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,489. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

