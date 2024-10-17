Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.60 and last traded at $107.30, with a volume of 1874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.03.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.12.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

