Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.71 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 11818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 577.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

