Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 37,012 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 64% compared to the average daily volume of 22,568 call options.

NYSE:BB opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,962.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $76,226.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in BlackBerry by 40.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

