Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for approximately 5.0% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Presima Securities ULC owned 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $22,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 574,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 115,211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 32.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.