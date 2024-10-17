IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $414.33 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000576 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,478,295,661 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

