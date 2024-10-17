IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 48,023 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,023 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 66.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,808,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,340 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,603,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,093,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,952,000 after buying an additional 573,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,505,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after buying an additional 439,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after buying an additional 424,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OI. Barclays cut their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other O-I Glass news, Director John Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,765.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

