IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.25% of Lindsay worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 16.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $119.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.47. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.31.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

