IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.46 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,637 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,902,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,422,000 after purchasing an additional 247,745 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,588,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 12,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,177,000 after buying an additional 1,453,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $142.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $150.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

