IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.08% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.53 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.23%.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $142,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,714.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

