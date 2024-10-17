Ironwood Financial llc Buys 1,526 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,845. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $268.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

