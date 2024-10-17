Ironwood Financial llc Buys 15,312 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 79,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 316,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,768. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $18.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

