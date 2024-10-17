Ironwood Financial llc Buys 8,322 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 251,795 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 437,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 53,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 155,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCU stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.77. 38,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,347. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

