Ironwood Financial llc Purchases 635 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.30. 18,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $119.74.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.