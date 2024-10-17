Ironwood Financial llc Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.0% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 81.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.1 %

LLY stock traded up $10.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $926.87. 194,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,894. The company has a market cap of $880.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $919.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $855.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $986.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

