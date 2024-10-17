Ironwood Financial llc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ironwood Financial llc cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 50,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 690.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.26. 976,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,951,238. The stock has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

