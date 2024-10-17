Ironwood Financial llc Takes $213,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 123,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $16.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.20. 210,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $260.76.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $238.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.63.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

