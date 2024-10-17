Ironwood Financial llc Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after buying an additional 10,809,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Comcast by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 92.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,223,000 after buying an additional 4,182,525 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,537,439. The company has a market cap of $165.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

