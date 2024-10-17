iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,810 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,587,000 after purchasing an additional 141,266 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IEI opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average is $116.55. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.