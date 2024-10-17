iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,465,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 216,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.03.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.