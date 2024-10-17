iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Increased by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,341,000. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 700,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after acquiring an additional 308,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

