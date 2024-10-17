iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.03 and last traded at $80.67, with a volume of 4970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.49.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $992.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILCB. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.