iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is One Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.6% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,110 shares. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.88. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

