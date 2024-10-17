iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.6% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS QUAL opened at $181.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.