iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Raised by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $193.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $193.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

