iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.82. 9,945,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,585,023. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

