iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Down 8.9% in September

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 867,500 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 952,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,866. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $137.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

