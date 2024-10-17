iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Ironwood Financial llc’s 3rd Largest Position

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.71. 17,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $201.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

