iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $143.97.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

