iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

TIP stock opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

