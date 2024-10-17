iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $153.04 and last traded at $152.83, with a volume of 528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.30.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.81. The stock has a market cap of $699.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $746,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,626.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,121,000.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

