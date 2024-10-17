J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.78.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $180.15 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

