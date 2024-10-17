Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Shell by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

