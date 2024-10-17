Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.38%.

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

