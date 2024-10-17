Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 66.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

