JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Update

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 7,110,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 755,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 102,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,701. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.10.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.36%.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 105.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

