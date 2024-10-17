Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$34.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.96.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ERO traded down C$0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 109,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.30. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.89. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.62, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$160.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.50 million. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 4.7442244 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.