Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

ELS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 123,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 340,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,952,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 20,697 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46,368.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 355,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 354,718 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

