Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s 7th Largest Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $46,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

