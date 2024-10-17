JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,032 ($13.48) and last traded at GBX 1,029.72 ($13.45), with a volume of 472465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,018 ($13.29).

JPMorgan American Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 979.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 979.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.79 and a beta of 0.65.

JPMorgan American Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. JPMorgan American’s payout ratio is currently 344.83%.

About JPMorgan American

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

